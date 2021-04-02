LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A COVID-19 vaccination site will open at the Sun City Anthem Community Center in Henderson to all Nevada residents 16 and older on Monday.
Online registration for first-dose vaccine appointments begins on Saturday, April 3, the City of Henderson in partnership with the Sun City Anthem COVID-19 Task Force.
The Sun City Anthem vaccination site, located at 2450 Hampton Road, will offer 800 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine per day by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments for second dose vaccinations will be scheduled during the first visit, the city said.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting the city of Henderson website at or by calling the city's information hotline at 702-267-4636 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
