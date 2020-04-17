LAS VEGAS (FOX5)--Coronavirus struck a Summeriln family. A woman lost her husband and at the same time, her sister was diagnosed with the virus, however, the family is still finding hope.
Gail Wydra’s husband Joe came home from the golf course on March 12.
“Then he seemed like he was getting weaker, he got a fever,” she said.
Fast-forward a week, “He coughed and coughed and coughed,” Wydra said. Then one day, Joe fell down at the kitchen table. Gail called 911.
“And they took him to the ICU and that was the last I saw him because I wasn’t allowed to go into the hospital,” she said.
Doctors confirmed Joe had coronavirus. He spent a week on a ventilator. Then on March 28, Gail got a call from his nurse, “it was like Joe knew I was there and she said, ‘oh, I’m sorry. He passed away.’”
Gail and Joe were high school sweethearts. “My heart broke to lose my hubby of 52 years,” she said.
To add onto her grief, Gail found out the same week that her sister, Annie Kennington, who lives with them, also tested positive for the virus.
“She ached and she couldn’t breathe and she was really weak,” Gail said, but she survived.
“I just hurt, I just hurt all over,” 84-year-old Kennington said. “There were a couple of nights, I went to bed and I didn’t think I’d wake up in the morning.”
She is in good spirits because she knows each day she wakes up is not promised.
“It has damaged my lungs and they won’t ever repair themselves,” she said, but Kennington added, “it’s possible to beat it.”
That’s the main message she wants others who are battling the virus to hear.
“And it helped me be able to cope between losing Joe and not trying to think about losing her,
“I think it’s an inspiration for everywhere out there to have hope and never, ever, ever give up", Gail said
Gail said the Southern Nevada Health District checked on them daily. Annie has just been cleared and is coronavirus free. She has no plans to leave the house. Instead, she is staying busy and making masks to honor Joe.
“I think he would be proud,” she said. “Anybody that needs one, I’m giving it to them because it will save a life probably.”
“He was a fighter and he wouldn’t let anything get him down,” Gail said. “And he would want everybody to keep trying their hardest to beat this.”
