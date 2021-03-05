LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Refill Pharmacy in Summerlin is preparing to make house calls to vaccinate seniors who are unable to leave their homes.
“We are here. We want to be able to vaccinate those who are homebound, vaccinate the community. We would like to help everyone out and make sure they are not being left alone,” said Dr. Sandy Chia, owner of Refill Pharmacy.
Chia said bad weather delayed a shipment from reaching her pharmacy a few weeks ago and was supposed to receive a shipment this week but it never arrived.
“We are waiting for the allocation to our pharmacy, we haven’t been able to get it yet,” said Chia.
In the meantime, she is preparing her staff to help with the undertaking of vaccinating homebound seniors.
“We’ve actually certified most of our technicians here to help vaccinate and get the process going,” said Chia.
She has also ordered additional PPE, syringes and other equipment so she can begin at home vaccinations as soon as possible.
“Not a l lot of people out there are doing it so I would like to provide the service,” said Chia.
