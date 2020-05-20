LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A nursing facility in Summerlin has reported that 18 of their residents have died from COVID-19 over the last several weeks.
According to Summerlin Heights, 90 resident and 48 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.
The nursing home shared in statement that 18 residents died over a several week span at local hospitals.
Andrew Reese is part of the Summerlin Heights administrative team. He shared that the nursing home has implemented strict policies and procedures since the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the steps the nursing home has taken include: strict visitation guidelines, checking residents for symptoms, taking staff temperatures, and canceling unnecessary medical appointments.
Summerlin Heights is taking the safety and well-being of their patients, residents, and staff very seriously. The home's thoughts and prayers are with all the resident and staff impacted by the coronavirus.
The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health has an open and ongoing investigation into Summerlin Heights's COVID-19 reporting.
