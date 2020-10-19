LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Business owners on the Las Vegas Strip said business is picking up on the weekends.
At Souvenir Outlet, located directly across from Mandalay Bay, owner Eric Hershkowitz said sales at his business increased by 50% over the weekend.
“[Sunday] was the busiest day of 2020 for our business,” said Hershkowitz.
Down the street at a different shopping center, security guard Demarcus Taylor said he is seeing an increase in visitors, too.
Car license plates in the parking lot give hints about where visitors are coming from. “Utah, Arizona, a lot of California, Texas,” said Taylor.
Visitors from California said their social media feeds are full of chatter from people who are making the trip to Las Vegas.
“I’m from Bakersfield, California and it’s been all over social media. Everybody is just coming to Vegas, all the rooms are super cheap,” said visitor Myra Flores.
Word of mouth is the not the only advertising happening in the Golden State.
Flores said ads tempting people to visit Las Vegas are everywhere.
“It’s been advertised a lot, especially Vegas has been advertised on YouTube. Anything that has commercials shows ‘complimentary nights’ or ‘come and stay here.’ That’s what made us come,” said Flores.
