LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For more than a year, strip clubs have remained closed in Nevada, however clubs have been given the green light to reopen starting next month.
Nevada health officials discussed the state of shuttered strip clubs during Friday's COVID-19 task force call. State health officials said individual counties can allow strip clubs to reopen - if they choose - on May 1st.
The Palomino Club, in North Las Vegas, shared their thoughts on reopening, and the changes customers can expect come May 1.
"We're working really closely with North Las Vegas in order to be able to restart our full adult entertainment," said Adam Gentile, the owner of the Palomino Club. "Customers hopefully will be able to expect full performances on stage again, along with individual entertainers being able to spend more time with them and what not. True Las Vegas and North Las Vegas style."
Gentile added, since control will be transferred to local authority, clubs in North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Henderson, Clark County and other surrounding areas may have different sets of rules.
Back when everything shut down, strip clubs chose to stay clothed to actually make a profit.
The Palomino transitioned to a bikini bar and the famous Sapphire Gentlemen's Club turned into a lounge.
FOX5 asked Clark County what their plan is, and we are waiting for a response.
(2) comments
From one virus to another;))
With mask requirements I'm sure there will be some real fugly's working at these joints. Paper bags will be required now
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.