LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The backlog of applications has dwindled by hundreds of thousands, according to the head of the Strike Force and the director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
The agency has faced 1.2 million applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Traditional Unemployment.
Thousands of applications still come in daily.
According to Barbara Buckley, after her appointment by Governor Steve Sisolak, the agency faced the challenge of tackling around 250,000 applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. That number has since dwindled to 10,000 pending applications.
The backlog for UI has cleared to around 17,000 applications, dating as far back as August.
The Strike Force and new director, Elisa Cafferata, pledged to process the applicants who waited the longest. They faced the challenge of helping process payments that had been pending since March.
"You see the difference these 393 staff are making," Buckley said.
"We have on loan 200 folks from the Division of Welfare who are taking calls and processing claims. We have half a dozen more lending a hand in other areas including the fraud team. We brought back 20 people who were retired from welfare or DETR," Cafferata said.
Since the two took the helm, strategies implemented include training adjudicators on both PUA and UI, and contacting claimants for missing information to process claims and avert denials.
Another 20,000 claims for PUA are being analyzed by workers, seen as eligible, but missing information that could lead to denial.
Around 10,000 PUA applicants have appealed their denials. The program for appeals will be launched in November.
Payments for the Lost Wages Assistance Program have rolled out this week. Cafferata said Nevadans will get a guaranteed fourth week of payments within the next two weeks. A fifth week is still uncertain, due to limited funding.
"There are still thousands of applications coming in every day. The challenge is bringing them down to a normal processing time," Cafferata said.
The efforts to clear the backlog have come as the agency has cleared out thousands of fraudulent applications. A estimated 217,000 denial notices will be deployed mostly to fraudulent actors, Buckley said.
The program Id.Me has assisted with identity verification. Buckley said out of 65,000 attempts to verify identities, they could only verify 4,000 people.
As Buckley wraps up her time at the Strike Force, she will submit a list of recommendations to the governor to include a "pandemic playbook": this is not the last time Nevada will face a recession or wave of unemployment, and must be prepared.
Cafferata expressed the importance of transitioning the agency's efforts to employment and job training, as benefits for most will expire by the end of the year.
If any person waiting for unemployment is threatened with eviction, if someone opts for mediation through the courts, the agency will work with mediators before the parties come to the table.
