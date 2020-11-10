LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is warning Nevadans that COVID-19 mitigation measures will tighten if the state does not see improvements in cases, test positivity rates and hospitalizations.
The governor said it is a priority to bring testing timelines down, catch up on contact tracing and relieve the state's healthcare system, which has been strained namely in Washoe County. He gave a two week timeline for the state to make these changes.
"If we don't come together in this moment, I will be forced to take stronger action in 14 days," Sisolak said during a Tuesday night press conference in Carson City.
Over the past two weeks, Nevada has had an average of 963 new cases per day with a 13.7% test positivity rate, and 898 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday. Ten of 17 Nevada counties are flagged by the state's COVID-19 Task Force for elevated risk of disease transmission.
Sisolak advised not going out to stores, restaurants or gatherings unless essential. He also advised against parties and non-essential meetings, and reminded faith leaders to follow public gathering protocols and to prevent congregating after in-person services.
The governor asked local governments and airports to step up enforcement efforts over the next two weeks to ensure that businesses and visitors are following the state's health guidelines.
Sisolak said he was confident that mitigation measures, if followed, will prevent the state from having to "turn around" and shut down again, as it did in March.
President and CEO of Renown Health Dr. Tony Slonim said during the conference on Tuesday that Renown's Reno facility will open a care site in its parking lot and add an additional 1,600 beds, to accommodate the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"I'm asking you to please do the right thing. Stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands," Slonim said.
The press conference is available to watch here:
McCarran International Airport provided the following response:
We welcome the governor’s efforts to encourage travelers and others at McCarran to take the steps they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. This has been our primary focus for several months.
McCarran had worked to get the messages of wearing a mask, social distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene, among others, out to our passengers and the community in a variety of ways. This includes placing signage in baggage claim and around the airport, regular overhead audio messages and weekly messages on social media.
All of these efforts were part of the “LAS All In” campaign launched in May.
Once Governor Sisolak mandated masks be worn in public places, we updated our messaging to reflect that. The day the mask mandate went into effect, we partnered with the LVCVA to pass out masks to arriving tourists.
We have continued to expand the reach of this campaign within the airport. Signage was originally placed just pre-security but has since been installed in post-security locations such as the trams and hold rooms.
Just this week we put up ads in the terminals encouraging passengers to download the state’s COVID Trace app.
We will continue to take these steps and will adjust accordingly as we all work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Reno mayor warns of future mask mandate, business closures
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno’s mayor warned Tuesday she will start fining people who don’t wear masks and begin to shut down businesses if residents fail to redouble their personal efforts to fight a recent dramatic increase in the spread of COVID-19 in the Reno-Sparks area.
Citing a variety of indicators signaling a worsening of the threat of the pandemic locally and statewide, Hillary Schieve said a “perfect storm” is threatening to overwhelm the ability of hospitals to meet demands. One health care expert said he expects to see hospital patients moving into neighboring parking garages and other overflow facilities by next week.
In Washoe County, the number of active cases has risen dramatically over the past week — a 65% climb from 2,330 on Nov. 2 to a record 3,850 on Monday. The county’s seven-day moving average for new daily cases has jumped from 179 on Nov. 2 to 355.
Social gatherings over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday are expected to only make matters worse.
“Unfortunately, this is starting to become a perfect storm,” Schieve told reporters during a Zoom call Tuesday in Reno.
“It is now to the point where we have to really understand the severity. ... If we don’t, we will be closing businesses. I think a mask mandate throughout the entire city of Reno is imminent,” Schieve said.
She said she’s prepared to ask the city council to authorize fines for failure to wear masks for a two-month period.
The Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter, developed by a regional task force that includes the mayor, has reached the “very high” category — the second-highest threat level on a five-part scale from low to severe. The weighted scale considers such things as positivity rates, testing, cases per 100,000, hospital occupancy and capacity.
“This is the highest it has been,” said Dr. Jeremy Smith, a member of the task force who also serves as director of the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency. “The hospitals are starting to fill up.”
Dr. John Hess, a physician at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno who joined Schieve and others on the call, said the number of current hospitalizations in northern Nevada overall has grown from an average of about 50 two months ago to “well over 200 now, approaching 250.”
“It’s not just the number of cases, it’s the severity of illness we are seeing in our community,” he said, adding that about 80 patients are in ICU units, compared with fewer than 20 in previous months.
“This is putting a tremendous strain on our health-care infrastructure” Hess said. “Within a week, patients will start to go into the parking garage. That should be a massive wakeup call for the community.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(2) comments
Go drink and drive Sissylak.
Go ahead, Sisolak. Punish us some more. Close down the casinos again. Tell us Thanksgiving has been cancelled. And if we're not good, Santa will not be coming to Nevada for Christmas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.