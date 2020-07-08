LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With more locals turning to resort staycations for a little bit of relaxation, Station Casinos is waiving resort fees for locals.
According to a news release, the company's StaCation packages offers locals best rates when booked online with special code LOCAL20, plus waived resort and hotel fees.
Hey locals, it's time for a stacation. 😉— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 8, 2020
Resort fees are waived.
Book your #stacation 👉 https://t.co/cQUvZp4MTC pic.twitter.com/NQZcVVmeIG
Station Casinos says the offer is available on all room types Sunday-Thursday nights, now through Aug. 31 at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino and Sunset Station Hotel & Casino.
The offer is also available for all nights of the week at Palace Station, Boulder Station and Santa Fe Station, Station Casinos says.
Visit stationcasinosoffers.com/stacation/ for more information.
