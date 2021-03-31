LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos has announced an on-site vaccination program for employees and their families to get vaccinated at the company’s Las Vegas properties.
Starting Tuesday, April 6, American Medical Response (AMR) will administer the COVID-19 vaccines inside properties' meeting and convention spaces. Employees and family members 18 and older will have access to the vaccine appointments at six of the Company's properties -- Palace Station, Sunset Station, Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station.
AMR provided Station Casinos employees with on-site COVID-19 testing prior to property reopenings in June 2020 and has partnered with the company to provide continued Station employee testing on a rolling basis throughout the pandemic.
Employees can schedule an appointment through the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Website.
