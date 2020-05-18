LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos released new health and safety protocol Monday that will be implemented at each of its resort-casinos upon reopening.
Some of the regulations include:
- Mandatory FDA-authorized COVID-19 testing for all team members before returning to work
- Installation of thermal scanners for all resort entrances
- Required PPE (masks) for all team members
- Installation of touch-free hand sanitation stations
- Electrostatic sprayer and hospital-grade disinfectant availability
- Company-wide employee training on cleanliness standards
In addition, Station properties will increase the frequency of cleaning at each location.
"When our guests walk through our reopened doors, we want them to know that their health and safety is our first priority," said Station Casinos President Richard J. Haskins. "At the same time, we also want our team members to know that these changes will help safeguard their health as well, whether interacting with guests or each other."
Gaming facilities will not open during Phase One of "Roadmap to Recovery" reopening plan, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak.
