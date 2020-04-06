LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos announced in a release Monday that the company would be donating $1 million to the Nevada COVID-19 task force.
As with previous donations made by the Raiders and Golden Knights, the money will be used to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and critical equipment used in healthcare work.
"In this time of profound crisis, nothing is more important to us than the health and wellbeing of our team members, guests and the entire Las Vegas community," Station Casinos President Richard Haskins said in a release. "To that end, we are honored to provide this contribution to assist those serving on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, and are deeply grateful for their tireless efforts to serve and protect all Nevadans in these unprecedented and difficult times."
Additionally, CEO Frank Fertitta III and Vice Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta said they will be foregoing their entire salaries for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, the release stated.
