LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The “Right to Return” bill was seen as a success for workers in the hospitality industry when it passed through the Nevada Legislature. It has given hope to many casino workers laid off during the pandemic that are waiting to be rehired.
However, a letter to Station Casinos employees put a damper on the excitement for some former employees. In the letter, the major casino company said "… after July 1, we will not be filling jobs we normally would due to this very wrong law, which punishes us for trying to bring team members back to work."
The company told employees certain parts of the law are so confusing they won't be able to figure out the right order to rehire.
Under the “Right to Return” law, if an employer is hiring, they must give priority to the previously laid off worker, either their same job or a similar position. The worker has just 24 hours to accept or decline the position, but the former worker still has the opportunity to decline a position three times before they'll no longer be considered.
In a statement to FOX5, the company said:
The Culinary Union should come clean and explain to their members and everyone else that the law does precisely the opposite of what it was supposedly intended to do – encourage rehiring. It burdens employers with additional and redundant recordkeeping. It exposes employers to costly litigation with every hire. It rewards part time and on call employees ahead of full time employees, even for full time jobs. Its reality is flatly inconsistent with the PR spin campaign that has been carefully orchestrated around Right to Return. And it was implemented at the worst possible time, a period when employers can’t get workers back to return to work.
However, the law does state that the hours and position must be similar to what the employee worked before.
"I got upset when I saw the letter," former Station Casinos employee Luceanne Taufa said.
Taufa worked at Fiesta Henderson for 17 years before she was laid off during the pandemic shutdown. Her seniority would lend her high priority to return, but Fiesta is one of the three Station properties that remains closed. The company has said it has no plans of reopening those properties in 2021.
Station Casinos said it has rehired more than 1,500 employees. The company is hiring and has held job fairs in June. Taufa said she attended the job fair earlier this month.
"I applied with them and they told me they'd call me back, but they didn't call," Taufa said.
The Culinary Union said earlier in the pandemic other major resorts agreed to recall rights in the union contracts, “bringing workers back at the same level of seniority, pay, and benefits. It would be a shame if the non-union companies, like Station Casinos, do not follow the standard set by the largest gaming employers in Nevada."
The law goes into effect Thursday, and lasts through August 2022.
