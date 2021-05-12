LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos are among the Las Vegas casinos to get approval to operate gaming floors at full capacity.
The move was approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board at the following locations, effective immediately:
- Red Rock
- Green Valley Ranch
- Palace Station
- Boulder Station
- Sunset Station
- Santa Fe Station
Station Casinos said they were able to vaccine the "overwhelming majority" of its team members.
Station Casinos said it would make vaccines readily available at its properties and continue providing drive-thru vaccinations at Texas Station.
