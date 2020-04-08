LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos announced Wednesday that the company will be extending pay and benefits for all full-time team members through May 15, amid closures caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.
Properties shuttered following the March 17 directive from Gov. Sisolak to close all nonessential businesses. Since then, Sisolak further extended the closure order through April 30, in adherence with guidelines set forth by the CDC and COVID-19 task force.
The extension also covers 700 part-time employees who were made full-time in March, according to a memo to employees from Red Rock Resorts Inc. President Richard J. Haskins.
"Nothing is more important to us than the health and wellbeing of our team members, guests and the entire Las Vegas Community," Haskins said in the memo obtained by FOX5. "In the interim, please do all you can to stay safe and healthy."
There are 19 Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas, including: Red Rock Casino, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Sunset Station, Boulder Station, Santa Fe Station, Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, Fiesta Henderson, Barley's Casino, The Greens Gaming & Dining, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Lake Mead and Wild Wild West.
On Monday, the company pledged $1 million toward the Nevada task force designated to fight coronavirus.
