LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos announced Thursday that it will extend regular pay and benefits for full-time team members through June 3.

The extension ends one day before the company plans to reopen some of its properties, as part of its phased reopening plan, according to a news release.

While Gov. Sisolak has permitted casinos to reopen their doors on June 4, not all properties will.

As part of its phased reopening plan, at 12:01 a.m. on June 4, Station Casinos announced it would reopen its Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station properties, as well as all of its Wildfire division properties first.

The company says it will then assess the performance of those first-to-reopen properties before reopening its Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho properties.

