LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When Station Casinos is permitted to reopen its Las Vegas Valley casinos, not all resort amenities will reopen.
In an earnings call Tuesday afternoon, Station Casinos CEO Frank Fertitta III said that none of its properties will reopen buffets in their initial phase of reopening. Additionally, some of the specialty restaurants will also remain closed.
"We're going to narrow it down to basically the restaurants that were the most popular and had the most throughput, but we're going to leave some of the other ones unopened in Phase 1," Fertitta said.
Restaurants aren't the only area that will see closures upon reopening.
Fertitta also stated that poker rooms would remain closed upon reopening in Phase 1.
"We just didn't think it would make sense with only three players per table or so that, that would be a profitable venture. So that will be on hold," Fertitta said.
While Fertitta said that movie theaters are actually good for the company's business, theaters will "probably lag what would be a Phase 1 opening." Fertitta attributed this lag in opening to the fact that there isn't a lot of product available right now.
"We're going to have to wait for the distribution of the movie houses to have good product out there that people want to see."
What about the pool? How are they planning on opening the pool ? It seems hard to not only social distance but keep germs from spreading at the pools at these hotel/casinos.
