LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos on Wednesday announced it "has commenced" company-wide COVID-19 testing for all company and lease partner team members.
According to a news release, all Station Casinos team members will receive both antigen and antibody COVID-19 tests before returning to work. The complimentary testing has begun at six of Station's properties and will be processed in conjunction with MedicWest/AMR and Quest Diagnostics, the release said.
The full cost of the tests will be paid for by Station Casinos, even if the team member is not enrolled in the company's health care plan.
The release again stated that the company will be reopening its properties in phases.
First to reopen, according to the release, will be Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Sante Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station properties, together with its Wildfire division, when permitted to do so by the governor's office. Station Casinos will assess the performance of those first-to-open properties before reopening the Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho properties.
(2) comments
And when you reopen ban all smoking from the properties. Smoke can carry the virus too and protect the non-smokers and the employees that have to be in the casino hours more than non-smokers.
Culinary Union where are you???
