Red Rock Resort Exterior

The exterior of the Station Casinos' Red Rock Resort and Casino is seen on June 12, 2020. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

 Gai Phanalasy

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos informed staff that bars will temporarily close in accordance with Governor Sisolak's bar directive.

According to a notice sent to staff, Stations said bars at all properties, including restaurant bars would suspend operations in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. All of the bars that serve the public will be closed, Station Casinos officials said.

Employees will receive their regular pay rate since properties reopened. Health benefits will also be provided to all hourly and salaried team members.  

Bars at Station Casino properties will shutdown effective midnight tonight.

