LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Diners who have missed eating at some Station Casinos restaurants are in luck. The company announced Thursday that it will reopen some restaurants at three of its properties — Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch and Santa Fe Station — for dine-in and curbside service.
According to a news release, the following restaurants will be opening on the following dates and by property:
Red Rock Resort
May 26
· Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar
· Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
· Yard House
· Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ
For the above restaurants, guests will access these restaurants through the North casino entrance located next to Blue Ribbon.
May 29
· T-Bones Chophouse
For T-Bones, guests will access the property through the East parking garage
Green Valley Ranch
May 26
· Bottiglia Enoteca
· Borracha Mexican
· Pizza Rock (Curbside pickup only will be available in designated parking spots)
May 29
· Hank’s Fine Steaks
Guests will access these restaurants through the Paseo Verde parking lot entrance located next to Bottiglia.
Santa Fe Station
May 26
Leticia’s Cocina (Curbside pickup only will be available in designated parking spots)
Visit StationCasinosBlog.com for menus and more information.
Station Casinos notes that all team members are required to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to returning to work and will be tested at regular intervals thereafter.
The company also says thermal scanners will be installed at all guest and team member entrances at all of its properties.
As previously announced, when permitted to reopen, Station Casinos will reopen its properties in phases. First to reopen will be Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station, along with its Wildfire division properties.
Following that opening, the company will assess the performance of those first-to-reopen properties before reopening the Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho.
