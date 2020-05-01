LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to the closure of nonessential businesses in the state of Nevada continuing to at least May 15, Station Casinos on Friday informed employees that it will be forced to make layoffs across the company.
According to a statement obtained by FOX5, full-time team members who are laid off will be paid through May 16. The company said it is extending their medical, dental and vision benefits through Sept. 30, with Station Casinos paying the full premium costs are May 16.
Station Casinos said that employees whose status is unaffected by the layoffs will continue to receive regular pay and benefits through at least May 31.
In addition, the company announced that when it is permitted to reopen, it will do so in phases.
According to the statement, Station Casinos expects that it will first reopen Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station properties, along with its properties in the Wildfire division.
The company says it will look to reopen the Palms, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station after it has had a chance to assess "how business is performing in a post-COVID-19 world."
As a result of the phased reopening, the company said it also had to make significant reductions at the properties that are not reopening in the initial phase.
"This has been the most challenging and painful situation in our company's history. We are hopeful though that Las Vegas will rebound swiftly and allow us to rehire many of our valued team members when we emerge on the other side of this crisis," the letter states.
(1) comment
This is your fault Sisolak. You own it. Hope you're happy .
