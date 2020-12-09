LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The state of Nevada is prosecuting a man who is accused of making threatening posts on Facebook about Governor Steve Sisolak amid the pandemic.
According to a brief filed, the state in October initially charged the man, identified in documents as Steve Feeder, with the following crimes:
- Interfering with a public officer, a gross misdemeanor
- Provoking commission of breach of peace, a misdemeanor
- Publishing matter inciting breach of peace or other crimes, a gross misdemeanor
The document states that the charges "stem from threatening and inciting statements [Feeder] posted to the official Facebook page of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on or about May 2, 2020 through May 22, 2020."
The state provided examples of posts made by Feeder, which can be read in the below brief, and in one instance, stated that the defendant made the "same threat no less than 34 times."
In a post on Twitter Wednesday morning, the Nevada Attorney General's office reminded people that inciting imminent lawless action, true threats, and death threats are not protected speech.
A friendly reminder, inciting imminent lawless action, true threats, and definitely death threats, are NOT protected speech. On social media or elsewhere, against fellow Nevadans or public officials.
Our Office won’t tolerate it. In fact, it may lead to prosecution.
A copy of the brief can be read below:
Feeder - Brief (Filed) (1) by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
Feeder has a jury trial set for June 14, 2021.
