CDC COVID-19 lab kit.

CDC's laboratory test kit for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). CDC is shipping the test kits to laboratories CDC has designated as qualified, including U.S. state and local public health laboratories, Department of Defense (DOD) laboratories and select international laboratories.

 US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

UPDATE (May 5): Nevada Health Response on Tuesday morning is reporting 5,594 positive COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths statewide.

According to the state data, 59,437 tests have been completed with 42,290 coming back negative.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday morning reported 4,408 positive COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths in Clark County. The Health District on Monday reported 4,411 positive COVID-19 cases in the county. However, according to their case count archive, SNHD labeled a correction to their counts from Monday and said May 4's total was 4,362 positive cases.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 5,491 positive COVID-19 cases and 266 deaths statewide as of Monday evening. 

Of 57,274 coronavirus tests performed, 39,843 came back negative, according to state data.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 4,411 positive cases and 223 deaths as of Monday evening.

SNHD reported 68.4% of cases have recovered.

(5) comments

MakeNevadaGreatAgain
MakeNevadaGreatAgain

You can add Nevada's economy to the death toll. #RecallSisolak

Report Add Reply
Malsikcuf
Malsikcuf

But the tests are faulty..

Report Add Reply
Hawks15
Hawks15

F-ing liars. And the sheople that believed all the lies and went and had a test done for nothing but a flu.

Report Add Reply
John de Robeck
John de Robeck

You're not very smart, are you.

Report Add Reply
False!
False!

"Hawks" is a special kind of stupid

Report Add Reply

