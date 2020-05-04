UPDATE (May 5): Nevada Health Response on Tuesday morning is reporting 5,594 positive COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths statewide.
According to the state data, 59,437 tests have been completed with 42,290 coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday morning reported 4,408 positive COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths in Clark County. The Health District on Monday reported 4,411 positive COVID-19 cases in the county. However, according to their case count archive, SNHD labeled a correction to their counts from Monday and said May 4's total was 4,362 positive cases.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 5,491 positive COVID-19 cases and 266 deaths statewide as of Monday evening.
Of 57,274 coronavirus tests performed, 39,843 came back negative, according to state data.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 4,411 positive cases and 223 deaths as of Monday evening.
SNHD reported 68.4% of cases have recovered.
You can add Nevada's economy to the death toll. #RecallSisolak
But the tests are faulty..
F-ing liars. And the sheople that believed all the lies and went and had a test done for nothing but a flu.
You're not very smart, are you.
"Hawks" is a special kind of stupid
