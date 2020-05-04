LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 5,491 positive COVID-19 cases and 266 deaths statewide as of Monday evening.
Of 57,274 coronavirus tests performed, 39,843 came back negative, according to state data.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 4,411 positive cases and 223 deaths as of Monday evening.
SNHD reported 68.4% of cases have recovered.
(3) comments
F-ing liars. And the sheople that believed all the lies and went and had a test done for nothing but a flu.
You're not very smart, are you.
"Hawks" is a special kind of stupid
