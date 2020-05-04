CDC COVID-19 lab kit.

CDC's laboratory test kit for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). CDC is shipping the test kits to laboratories CDC has designated as qualified, including U.S. state and local public health laboratories, Department of Defense (DOD) laboratories and select international laboratories.

 US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 5,491 positive COVID-19 cases and 262 deaths statewide as of Monday morning. 

Of 57,274 coronavirus tests performed, 39,843 came back negative, according to state data.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 4,411 positive cases and 223 deaths as of Monday morning.

SNHD reported 68.4% of cases have recovered.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.