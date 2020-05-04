LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 5,491 positive COVID-19 cases and 262 deaths statewide as of Monday morning.
Of 57,274 coronavirus tests performed, 39,843 came back negative, according to state data.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 4,411 positive cases and 223 deaths as of Monday morning.
SNHD reported 68.4% of cases have recovered.
