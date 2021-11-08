LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Dec. 7, the state of Nevada will host a major hiring event at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
"JobFest" will feature more than 100 employers looking to hire on the spot. It will also offer resources to job seekers, including information about financial assistance, training programs and child care.
Immunize Nevada will be on hand, offering COVID-19 vaccines to patients as young as 5.
Organizers said there are thousands of open jobs in Southern Nevada, and that companies are willing to train workers with less experience who are willing to fill them.
Jobseekers are encouraged to register online. Walk-ins are also welcome.
