LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People who received the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada can now access their immunization records through a QR code.
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announced a partnership with SMART Health QR Code for access to COVID-19 immunization records. The QR code is available through Nevada WebIZ, the state's immunization information system.
State officials said the information is protected by cryptography and two-factor authentication will be used to protect patient information. The QR code will show the type of vaccine received, date and vaccine location, legal name and date of birth for each person who accesses the system. A parent or guardian can also access information on behalf of a minor.
"The QR code is a safe, efficient way to store your COVID-19 vaccine record so that you may share it with whoever you choose," said Kristy Zigenis, COVID-19 Program Manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program. "It's quick, easy to access through Nevada WebIZ and will give you everything you need anywhere that proof of vaccination for COVID-19 is required."
Individuals can either download a QR code to be stored in an application like Apple Wallet or Google Pay or can screenshot the QR code and save as a photo on their phone.
The QR Codes can be accessed by visiting the Nevada WebIZ public access portal at IZrecord.nv.gov. Once individuals download their record, the QR code will be visible at the bottom of the record to be saved as a digital file.
For questions contact the COVID-19 helpline at 1-800-401-0946.
