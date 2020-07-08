LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The union for 6,000 Nevada state employees is asking Governor Steve Sisolak and the Legislature to cut corporate subsidies before cutting services and wages for workers.
Ahead of the state Legislature's special session, representatives from AFSCME Local 4041 met with representatives from the governor's office on Monday and Tuesday to discuss solutions and savings in light of statewide budget shortfalls. However, the union said in a press release on Wednesday that their representatives left the meetings with no agreement.
“Corporations receive subsidies, loopholes and deductions (particularly in mining) that, even if reduced by a fraction, could generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the state," said union president Harry Schiffman. "The revenue is there. We ask the governor and legislature to stand up to corporate CEOs on behalf of hard-working Nevadans."
Schiffman also criticized Sisolak for vetoing cuts to corporate subsidies in the 2019 legislative session, and urged him to allocate those funds to soften the blows that several state agencies are anticipating this fiscal year.
“Our communities have always been asked to pay more or make sacrifices, while corporations have enjoyed over $1.6 billion in subsidies over the past 10 years, including $60 million in 2019 alone. Last session, Governor Sisolak vetoed cuts to corporate subsidies," Schiffman said.
The statement added that the AFSCME will continue to pursue an Unfair Labor Practive claim that it filed against the state in June over the governor's refusal to bargain over changes to state employees' working conditions.
