LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas area hospitals are once again revising visitor policies amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals in southern Nevada announced Tuesday that the hospital will limit the number of people entering facilities to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The new policy will go into effect Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The policy will be in effect at three campuses:
- Siena Campus – 3001 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson
- San Martín Campus - 8280 W. Warm Springs, Las Vegas
- Rose de Lima Campus – 102 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson
Only one visitor will be allowed per day, per patient from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. All visitors will need to enter at the main entrance and wear an approved mask while in the hospital. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed.
Visitors must also go through a screening process, including a temperature check. Any visitors who show symptoms of the illness or a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be denied entry into the hospital.
Visitors will not be allowed for patients who are suspected positive or confirmed positive for COVID-19. Other visitation guidelines for certain medical units include:
- Emergency Department – one adult visitor, must leave if/when patient is admitted
- Surgical patients – one visitor, must depart when patient is called for procedure
- Pediatrics and NICU - one legal guardian at a time, overnight hours are permitted
- Labor and Delivery - one adult visitor for entire stay, overnight hours permitted
- Palliative Care - two adult visitors
Exceptions will only be made for patients in extraordinary circumstances, a hospital representative said. Those who can't visit a patient in person are encouraged to keep in contact via virtual visits.
