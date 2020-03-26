Cardinals Mets Spring Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler waits for a pitch from New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Port S. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An MLB outfielder and Las Vegas resident is hoping fans will join him in assisting those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler has partnered with Three Square in support of the food bank's emergency food fund.

For every dollar donated on Fowler's outreach page, Fowler has pledged to match the donation.

"...my dinner didn't even sit right. [Y]ours shouldn't either," Fowler tweeted about the campaign.

Fowler has continued to share screenshots of people who have donated to the campaign.

Fowler trains in Las Vegas during the MLB offseason. Baseball's Opening Day was set for Thursday.

