LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sprouts Farmers Market on Thursday announced that it has expanded its grocery pickup service to all stores in Las Vegas and Henderson.
Starting today, customers are able to place a grocery order online and pickup the order at their local Sprouts store, the company said.
According to Sprouts, the service allows customers to plan grocery pick up for the same day or to schedule several days in advance, subject to availability.
Customers are alerted when their order is prepared by a Sprouts team member and ready for pickup, the company said. Their personal Sprouts shopper will bring the groceries to a designated pickup parking spot when the customer arrives and checks in.
Visit sprouts.com/order for more information.
