LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Springs Preserve on Thursday announced that it would be closing again in response to Gov. Sisolak's request that Nevadans stay at home to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In a post shared on social media, the Springs Preserve said the closure takes effect on Friday, Nov. 13.
The organization didn't specify when it would reopen, rather saying it would reopen its attractions "as soon as conditions allow."
After being closed for the past few months due to the pandemic, the Springs Preserve reopened its outdoor areas on Oct. 1.
Gov. Sisolak on Tuesday warned Nevadans that COVID-19 mitigation measures will tighten if the state does not see improvements in cases, test positivity rates and hospitalizations.
As part of "Stay at Home 2.0," Sisolak advised not going out to stores, restaurants or gatherings unless essential. He also advised against parties and non-essential meetings, and reminded faith leaders to follow public gathering protocols, and to prevent congregating after in-person services.
