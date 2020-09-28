LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After being closed for the past few months due to the pandemic, the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas will reopen on Thursday.
According to a news release, the Springs Preserve will reopen its outdoor natural areas, trails, animal exhibits and the Botanical Garden to the public for scheduled visits starting Thursday.
“We’ve missed our visitors during our temporary closure,” said Springs Preserve Manager Bruno Bowles. “We can’t wait to welcome you back, and when we do welcome you back, it is with safety as our number one priority.”
Outdoor areas at the Springs Preserve will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday; the facility will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Visitors must purchase timed tickets in advance at SpringsPreserve.org, as the number of visitors allowed on the property at one time is restricted, the release said.
Visitors are also required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing protocols on site.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $2.50 for children. Members are allowed to access the property at 7 a.m.
In addition, the Springs Preserve’s trackless train ride will operate until 3:30 p.m. with limited passenger capacity, officials said.
Visitors can join garden talks, take in garden tips, and enjoy fun science pop ups and the outdoor animal exhibits.
The Divine Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Monday; reservations are not required to dine at the café.
The Nevada State Museum is open for members only Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.; online reservations and tickets are required.
According to the Springs Preserve, the gift shop remains closed, although a small vending area is open at the train station for bottled water. Bicycle rentals, the playground, and the splashpad remain closed.
