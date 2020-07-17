LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A football player at Spring Valley High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter issued to parents Thursday evening.
According to the letter from Marcus Teal, Spring Valley High School's head football coach, the school's administration was notified of the positive case by the Southern Nevada Health District. Health officials told the school that its football program would need to quarantine for 14 days as a result of the positive test.
The letter says that the COVID-19-positive athlete was last at practice and had contact with other athletes on July 9.
In order to comply with CDC guidelines, Coach Teal said in the letter that they are required to completely shut down all practices until July 25 at 8 a.m.
While the coaching staff recommends that all student athletes get tested for the virus, the letter says this decision is up to the parents.
"As of today, it has already been 7 days since the athlete was on campus with out athletes and coaches in any capacity," the letter states.
The program's summer workouts will resume on Saturday, July 25, according to the letter.
CCSD provided a full copy of the letter below:
Spring Valley High School parent letter by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.