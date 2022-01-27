LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The hot housing market continues and a Las Vegas realtor shared options buyers are expected to have this year.
Jennifer Graff, founder of The New Home Experts Las Vegas at Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, said she was surprised how busy the year started.
Graff put a home on the market New Year's Eve, and offers were in the next morning.
“I was still surprised that we had offers $15,000 over list price on New Year’s Day, before anybody had actually gotten into the home," Graff said.
Last fall, median home prices in the valley only went up slightly for the month of September offering a glimmer of hope that the market could level out. Las Vegas Realtors President Aldo Martinez released a statement in October.
“The housing market is starting to stabilize nationwide. This month’s LVR statistics suggest that we may be doing the same here in Southern Nevada,” Martinez said.
But home sales continued to set records in November and December. Graff said this trend will continue.
“I think things may slow down a little bit however the underlying issue still remains is that there is way more demand than there is supply and homes we have in Las Vegas for people to move into and we will be like that for the next three to five years until we can catchup," Graff said.
She said buyers looking to buy new homes should get into purchasing from new developments popping up throughout the valley. A wait could las 8-14 months depending on the builder, but there's an advantage to purchasing before model homes are up.
“The great opportunity her though is that you are locking in that price. And again when you’re purchasing from a dirt especially in some of these communities right now that don’t even have models up. So prices normally go up once that builder does their grand opening with all their beautiful models, but if you’re looking at some of these communities that don’t have models yet that you’re purchasing from dirt, it's a great opportunity to get in really early on some of these brand new communities," Graff said.
As far as affordability, Graff said Sunrise Manor in East Las Vegas is an untapped area of our valley.
"If you are looking for a home between $250,000 to $350,000 brand new, this part of the valley is truly the only opportunity you have to purchase something like that brand new," Graff said.
Last May, FOX5 spoke with Graff on the frenzy of the market with bidding wars and lotteries, Graff said that continues today.
"There's communities in North Las Vegas, Valley Vista which is a huge popular community by DR Horton, beautiful homes, I’ve had a client bidding on a single story product out there and not getting that house and we’re up to about $450,000 up there for an 1,800-square-foot single story," Graff said.
Graff said the same is happening in Summerlin with Toll Brothers at a community called Red Point. Those homes will be available March and April of this year.
"They're accepting bids over a million dollars on homes right here in Summerlin," Graff said. A community for adults 55 and over is holding lotteries because demand is so high.
Shae Homes builds a community called Trilogy that have restaurants and activities for active adults.
“They started their homes in the $300,000 to $400,000 range this past summer and right now they’re doing lotteries every month for only about four to five lots a month since they sold so many at their grand opening, they’re just trying to keep up with the pace," Graff said.
Graff said a piece of information that is important to note this early on in the year is the possibility of three interest rate hikes.
“The fact that we can predict that rates for sure are going to be going up and could be as high as four or 5% by the end of this year, you really need to take that information because it’s powerful information and make some decisions now what you can do even in the next three months- to perhaps purchase a house, maybe a resale home or getting into something that again brand new even if it's not closing for a little bit you can get in at still a great price and you'll still be able to feel comfortable and afford that mortgage once you close on that home," Graff said.
