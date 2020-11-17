LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The latest surge in new COVID-19 cases within Clark County has forced the manager of Imperial Spa to once again delay reopening.
“We are really struggling because we haven’t opened the business. We’re not making any money at all,” said Imperial Spa General Manager William Chang.
Due to restrictions on opening saunas and steam rooms, Imperial Spa was preparing to open for massage services only, which is allowed by the state.
“We tried to open when COVID was getting better. But then the governor once again said stay home, people feel more fear ... we made a massage schedule for this week. But we canceled it again,” said Chang.
Any hopes of reopening the spa were dashed when thieves broke in twice in two weeks, stole copper plumbing and damaged necessary equipment.
“For us to fix it, it’s going to cost thousands and thousands of dollars. And it’s going to take us more time to reopen because we need to fix all the equipment. So, I don’t know what to do,” said Chang.
After Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “Stay Home 2.0” initiative, Chang said the spa’s massage therapists became too fearful of contracting COVID-19 to come back to work.
“They told me they want to come back to work after COVID-19 gets better,” said Chang.
The plan now is to reopen Imperial Spa in December provided the test positivity rate in Clark County decreases substantially.
If Chang reopens next month, the spa will have survived nine months without a single dollar of income.
