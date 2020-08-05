LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The team at Spiegelworld say they have "worked tirelessly behind the scenes" to prepare the Absinthe tent and the company's other Las Vegas Strip venues for reopening when it's safe to do so.
In addition to the Absinthe tent, Spiegelworld says its venues for Atomic Saloon and Opium have also undergone deep cleaning and reconfiguration to properly socially distance and implementation of enhanced health safety practices, among other changes.
With these measures in place, the company feels that its shows can make a "fun and safe return to the stage once permitted, while strictly adhering to directives from government and public health authorities."
In addition to a deep cleaning, Spiegelworld says the Absinthe tent last week also received a new BiPolar Ionization Air Purification System in its HVAC system, which is designed to "reduce airborne contaminants and maximizing the amount of fresh air in the mix," according to the company.
The company says the most noticeable change at Absinthe is the removal of rowed seating, which could previously accommodate more than 600 guests. The venue’s reconfiguration now features socially distanced cabaret seating for 220 patrons with tables for two to five people per party, Spiegelworld said.
Spiegelworld says its venues will be cleaned and sanitized before and after every performance and guests will be required to undergo touchless temperature screenings before entering.
The company said that table service will be provided during the shows to eliminate queues at venue bars.
“We have put a lot of work into planning for reopening for our audiences, performers and staff, with safety being our top priority,” said Spiegelworld’s Ross Mollison. “We have a full-time infection mitigation manager on board who has been consulting with health experts and our casino partners to create a comprehensive handbook and set of protocols for how we will operate once Governor Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board agree it is appropriate for live entertainment to resume. With many enhanced precautions and procedures in place, we believe we are uniquely positioned to present our same raunchy and hilarious shows in a way that should make everybody involved comfortable.”
