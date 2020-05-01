LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southwest Airlines announced Friday that it will begin requiring face coverings be worn by both employees and customers.
According to a news release, beginning May 3, Southwest will require customer-facing employees to wear face masks or coverings while they interact with travelers.
Additionally, starting May 11, the airline will request customers to wear face coverings or a mask. If a customer does not have a mask, the airline will have one available for them, according to the release.
Beginning May 2, Southwest said that in order to allow customers to spread out in comfortable distances, the total number of passengers seated in the cabin will be reduced temporarily. Customers are still allowed to pick their own seat, and the airline will not be blocking seats or directing seating.
The airline will have smaller groups of 10 people at a time boarding starting May 2.
Southwest said that drink and snack services will remain discontinued as this time.
