LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada’s first large-scale drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open tomorrow at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The drive-through will operate Tuesdays through Saturdays, at 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the capacity to administer more than a thousand vaccines each day, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. First and second doses of the vaccine will be available through the drive-through.
“We are committed to increasing access and providing as many opportunities for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as possible,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.
Appointments for people 16 years of age and older are available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.
Additional community COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled this week at the following locations:
- Tuesday, May 4, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Church LV (3760 E. Sunset Rd., Las Vegas NV 89120)
- Wednesday, May 5, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Walnut Community Center (3075 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas NV 89115)
- Thursday, May 6, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Whitney Recreation & Senior Center (5712 E. Missouri Ave., Las Vegas NV 89122)
- Friday, May 7, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Crossing Church (7950 W. Windmill Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89113)
The above clinics will have the Janssen and Pfizer vaccines available for people ages 16 and older.
The Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccine site will close May 5, and large-scale clinic operations will focus on the Las Vegas Convention Center site. An additional six-week drive-through location will open at Texas Station on May 11, the health district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.