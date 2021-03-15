LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More groups of Southern Nevadans are becoming eligible for the vaccine, but some of the most vulnerable are still not on the list.
“We are at the most risk of having complications with COVID, so you would think we would be of the first,” Tierney Allen said.
Allen is a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed last year, and a few months ago was labeled cancer-free.
"I went through chemo, surgeries, radiation and it’s all gone now," Allen said.
However, she now has a compromised immune system.
"All my cancer patient friends really, really want to get this," Allen said.
Allen and others that are immunocompromised believe they should be up in line.
Nevadans aged 55-64 with underlying conditions became vaccine-eligible on Monday. Retail pharmacies are now accepting that population, but the Southern Nevada Health District has not opened that group at its vaccination sites yet.
All adults with preexisting conditions are still likely at least a week away from becoming eligible, according to the state.
State health officials said the advisory committee on immunization practices made the decision to wait for vaccinating everyone with underlying conditions, because of a limited supply of the vaccine.
Neighboring California began vaccinating adults with serious underlying conditions, Monday.
"As a cancer patient and as well as all my friends anyone with underlying conditions, it would have been fantastic to get the shot sooner. I urge the state officials to move things quicker,” Allen said.
It hits even closer to home for Allen, who's grandma passed away just a few months ago from coronavirus.
"She was this close to get the vaccine,” Allen said with her index finger nearly touching her thumb. “I think she may have even had her appointment set. So when I do get the shot, this is for her."
Sabrina Bates-Whited, who suffers from asthma, was able to get her vaccination because she volunteered at a vaccine site. She then moved up her appointment when she heard those with underlying conditions may be eligible.
"I had my doctors note ready, but they didn't verify," Bates-Whited said.
Since it’s difficult to screen for underlying conditions at a mass vaccination site, state health officials said primary care doctors and pharmacists are better equipped to vaccinate this group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.