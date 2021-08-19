LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) is hiring 45 nurses for a variety of positions.
All positions are for the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.
VASNHS is looking for registered nurses to work in the facility's medical/ surgical in patient wards, emergency medicine, and critical/intensive care.
Hiring incentives will be offered to those hired. Salaries will range between $63,008 to $131,812 per year based on education, training, experience, and nursing specialty. As a career with the U.S. Government, employees will also be provided with a comprehensive benefits package.
Applicants should have at least one year of experience in nursing practice. They should also be a graduate of a school of professional nursing approved by the appropriate State-accrediting agency and accredited by either The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).
Applicants pending completion of these educational or certification/licensure requirements can apply but may not be hired until all requirements are met.
The deadline to apply is Monday August 23.
For more information and to submit an application, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/611294400.
