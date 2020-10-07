LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Another utility company is resuming late fees and collections in Southern Nevada as thousands wonder how they’ll be able to pay.
On October 22, NV Energy will join the Las Vegas Valley Water District in resuming shutoffs for some customers.
FOX5 spoke with NV Energy, SW Gas and the Las Vegas Valley Water District about what resuming collections means for customers.
Here’s ways to prevent a shutoff:
Las Vegas Valley Water District
Las Vegas Valley Water District resumed collections and shutoffs on September 1, however a spokesperson told FOX5 that shutoffs will be a last resort.
The utility company has options for customers struggling to pay their bills in the pandemic. First, customers will need to make contact with the water district to explain their inability to pay.
Customers will be able to set up payment plans customized to their situation. They will also have the option to apply for assistance through a third party.
NV Energy
On Wednesday, NV Energy announced an October bill credit for NV Energy Southern Nevada customers.
The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada approved the $120 million one-time credit. The bill credit of $107.25 will be implemented immediately and applied to bills starting October 9.
NV Energy said it will resume shutoffs for customers who can pay their bills but won’t on October 22. The company said it will offer continued assistance to families affected by the pandemic.
In order to prevent a shutoff, customers will need to make contact with NV Energy and explain their inability to pay. From there, they can arrange a payment plan. NV Energy said customers can apply for third party assistance from local nonprofits including Project REACH.
Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas is opting to continue its moratorium on utility payments for the foreseeable future.
Customers will not need to worry about shutoffs until this company resumes collections. However, the company is encouraging customers to pay if they can.
It offers billing assistance, an energy share program and a deferred payment program to customers struggling during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.