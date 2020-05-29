LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Shoppers lined up at the Salvation Army's North Las Vegas thrift store on Friday ahead of the charities' thrift stores reopening.
Some had to wait outside, as the store would only permit 50 people inside at a time, to follow health department guidelines for social distancing. Shoppers were also asked to wear face coverings, following precautions state and local officials have urged the public to do, as stores begin to reopen after the state-mandated shutdown of non-essential businesses.
"It opens up shopping again for people who are in need, who have less money to spend," said Salvation Army Capt. Ron McKinney. "Also as an employer, it gives us the opportunity to put a lot of people back to work."
In addition to social distancing, shopping carts are supposed to be sanitized between each use, and fitting rooms remain closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Salvation Army says it has taken precautions to ensure that donated items are not contaminated with the virus.
"During the pandemic, donations now go into [large] cardboard boxes. We do not start sorting them or have anybody sorting them for a period of three days," McKinney said, referring to research that has found that the virus can survive on surfaces for up to three days.
All thrift store sales go toward funding the Salvation Army's free, residential Adult Rehabilitation Centers, which have been without funding for more than eight weeks, the organization says.
The stores operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week:
• The Salvation Army Craig Family Thrift Store at 675 Craig Road, North Las Vegas; (702) 342-9297
• The Salvation Army Durango Family Thrift Store at 4196 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas; (702) 227-3795
• The Salvation Army Henderson Family Thrift Store at 360 N Stephanie Street, Henderson; (702) 436-3100
