LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - COVID-19 produces a record high food insecurity, according to an annual study.
More than. 447,000 Southern Nevadans, around one in three children, to experience food insecurity this year.
Three Square Food Bank announced the release of the annual Map the Meal Gap study, which details record high rates of food insecurity experienced by community members in Southern Nevada.
The 2020 Feeding America Map the Meal Gap results reveal a significant increase in food insecurity across Southern Nevada due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the absence of COVID-19, the food insecurity rate was estimated to remain at 12.9 percent, or one in eight individuals.
The impact of COVID-19 on unemployment will increase these numbers to 20.5 percent, equivalent to one in five individuals – or approximately 447,820 people – experiencing food insecurity.
Prior to the pandemic, the child food insecurity rate was estimated to be 19.5 percent, equivalent to one in five children. Due to COVID-19, that rate will increase to 33.4 percent, the equivalent of one in three or approximately 171,510 children, in Southern Nevada that are living in a food-insecure household.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines food insecurity as limited or uncertain access to enough food to live an active, healthy life.
“Southern Nevada is ground zero for the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19,” said Brian Burton, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. “The vital and life-giving role of our mission is now on full display, as millions of newly unemployed people turn to our nation’s food banks for life’s most basic essential: food. Though we are facing a food insecurity crisis unlike anything we have ever seen, Three Square remains committed to distributing food during this difficult time and serving as a positive force for the people who rely on us most.”
More on the: Map the Meal Gap 2020 Study
Approximately 447,820 people – 20.5 percent of people in Southern Nevada (Clark, Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda counties) – will not be able to secure enough food for themselves and their families for extended periods during this year. Clark County, including the greater Las Vegas valley, accounts for 97 percent of the total food-insecure population in Southern Nevada.
Additional findings from the national study specific to Southern Nevada include:
• Food-insecure residents will miss approximately 76,070,000 meals this year, the equivalent of about 170 missing meals per person.
• Food-insecure individuals miss an average of 5.6 meals per week.
• The average weekly food budget shortfall is $18.03 per person across Three Square’s service area. For a family of four, this equates to about $2,188 annually.
Additional food insecurity details and the complete Map the Meal Gap report will be available at map.feedingamerica.org.
Three Square is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks. For additional information visit threesquare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.