LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Sunday, a group called Nevadans for the Common Good held a meeting to support renters in need.
NCG partnered with Clark County to hold a meeting at Holy Ana Church where County Commissioner Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick heard from several locals waiting for money from the Cares Housing Assistance Program.
Barbara Paulsen, a volunteer with NCG, said one of the overriding stories their coalition keeps hearing about is fear of being evicted.
“They’ve lost their job they’ve had trouble getting unemployment, they haven’t been able to pay the rent, and they’re applying for assistance but they’re not hearing, they’re not hearing, they’re not hearing. And knowing that the moratorium is about to come to an end, people are getting very frightened, very desperate about what’s going to happen," Paulsen said.
She said the goal is to let people express their struggles and provide hope for people in need.
“We know that the county has been doing Herculean work trying to get assistance out to everybody. We want to partner with them we want to help them with a solution," Paulsen said.
Richard Calhun was one of the speakers that addressed the group.
“Last year when the pandemic hit April 2020 I lost my job at NV Transportation. By November, we were faced with financial difficulties. When January came around we could not pay rent at all,” Calhun said.
He went onto explain how they applied for CHAP in January and his family have been waiting ever since.
"Our status changed from pending to 'waiting to see a worker' and we’ve been still waiting to see a worker. You know you would think that would be something that’s coming within a week or so but it’s been almost two months and you know we’re still waiting," Calhun said.
Calhun got a new job working as a on-call security officer for Aria. But he said he's still catching up on bills.
“You know it’s a lot of catching up to do to get to where we need to be hopefully this will happen and we’ll be able to jump back into things. I’m just one of many and I want everybody to know what a lot of people are going through so that’s why I’m here to share my story today,” Calhun said.
Kirkpatrick addressed the meeting at the end.
“I do want to clarify one thing though. The governor’s eviction notice stops on May 31, however the CDC is still in effect until the end of June. So if you fill out the CDC paperwork or if you've already done that and your landlord has it, you will not receive an eviction notice," Kirkpatrick said.
