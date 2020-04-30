LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County, the City of Las Vegas and Henderson will reopen tennis, golf and pickleball on Friday morning.
The reopenings were authorized by Governor Steve Sisolak, who signed a directive on Wednesday that also allows retail businesses to operate under curbside pickup models starting May 1. The directive eased some restrictions of the original stay-at-home order, while extending the order to May 15.
The City of Las Vegas announced on Thursday that it will issue free permits for the city’s package liquor and marijuana dispensary licensees, which will allow them to operate curbside.
Prior to the directive, the city allowed liquor and food service establishments with existing alcohol permits, to provide curbside pickup and delivery of alcohol.
The City of Henderson announced that retail establishments including general retail, liquor and cannabis to reopen for business as long as storefronts remain closed, did not set up tables or seating, and employees wear protective face coverings and have ample access to hand washing between the curbside customers.
