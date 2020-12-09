LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy on Wednesday announced that Southern Nevada customers will see a rate decrease.
According to a news release, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) approved Wednesday the second part of an agreement reached earlier this year in the company’s general rate case filing that results in a $93 million rate decrease for all southern Nevada customers effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The release states that the first part of this agreement, which was supported by NV Energy, the regulatory operations staff of the PUCN, the Bureau of Consumer Protection and other stakeholders and approved by the PUCN, provided Southern Nevada customers with a $120 million bill credit in Oct. 2020.
The amount of the rate decrease will vary based on a customer’s rate class. The average single-family residential customer in southern Nevada using 1,135 kilowatt hours a month will see a monthly bill reduction of $4.96 or 3.83%.
“This is a tremendous outcome for our southern Nevada customers, many of whom continue to struggle financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “Today’s approval achieves what we set out to do when we made this filing - to bring rate relief to our residential and business customers, and in doing so, help drive our state’s long-term economic recovery.”
