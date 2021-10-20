LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Job seekers could be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus as part of an upcoming hiring event.
According to a news release, the small business job fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Expo at World Market Center, 435 S. Grand Central Parkway.
Clark County in conjunction with the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson have partnered with Workforce Connections and The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) Job Connect to host a job fair specifically for small businesses.
Organizers note that many of the jobs start at $15 per hour. In addition, job seekers may be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus after 30-days of continuous employment.
According to Clark County, for small businesses, the cost of the sign-on bonus will be covered by a grant and assistance with on-the-job training dollars will be available for most job offerings.
For more information, visit: clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/economic_development/job_fair.php
