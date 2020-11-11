LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada hospitals released a joint statement Wednesday morning, telling the community they are ready to handle any capacity issues that may arise from the COVID-19 pandemic surge in the state.

Executives from University Medical Center, United Health Services (which owns the Valley Health System), Sunrise Hospital, Dignity Health and North Vista Hospital cosigned the statement.

"Today, Southern Nevada hospitals have more available capacity than we did at the same time last year, before the pandemic began," the statement reads. "While our health care community has the ability to add temporary beds if needed, we have not had to activate any surge plans, as current hospital capacity remains sufficient."

The joint statement comes after Gov. Steve Sisolak held a press conference Tuesday, warning that more severe state restrictions may be on the horizon if Nevadans don't take serious action over the next two weeks.

"If we don't come together in this moment, I will be forced to take stronger action in 14 days," Sisolak said Tuesday.

Sisolak said he was confident that mitigation measures, if followed, will prevent the state from having to "turn around" and shut down again, as it did in March.

President and CEO of Renown Health Dr. Tony Slonim said during the conference on Tuesday that Renown's Reno facility is planning to open a care site in its parking lot and add an additional 1,600 beds, to accommodate the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Washoe County.

"I'm asking you to please do the right thing. Stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands," Slonim said.

FULL STATEMENT FROM SOUTHERN NEVADA HOSPITALS: