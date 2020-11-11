LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada hospitals released a joint statement Wednesday morning, telling the community they are ready to handle any capacity issues that may arise from the COVID-19 pandemic surge in the state.
Executives from University Medical Center, United Health Services (which owns the Valley Health System), Sunrise Hospital, Dignity Health and North Vista Hospital cosigned the statement.
"Today, Southern Nevada hospitals have more available capacity than we did at the same time last year, before the pandemic began," the statement reads. "While our health care community has the ability to add temporary beds if needed, we have not had to activate any surge plans, as current hospital capacity remains sufficient."
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak is warning Nevadans that COVID-19 mitigation meas…
The joint statement comes after Gov. Steve Sisolak held a press conference Tuesday, warning that more severe state restrictions may be on the horizon if Nevadans don't take serious action over the next two weeks.
"If we don't come together in this moment, I will be forced to take stronger action in 14 days," Sisolak said Tuesday.
Sisolak said he was confident that mitigation measures, if followed, will prevent the state from having to "turn around" and shut down again, as it did in March.
President and CEO of Renown Health Dr. Tony Slonim said during the conference on Tuesday that Renown's Reno facility is planning to open a care site in its parking lot and add an additional 1,600 beds, to accommodate the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Washoe County.
"I'm asking you to please do the right thing. Stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands," Slonim said.
FULL STATEMENT FROM SOUTHERN NEVADA HOSPITALS:
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present many challenges, including a recent surge in the number of positive cases in Southern Nevada. Throughout this health crisis, the goal of Southern Nevada hospitals has been to protect our employees and preserve our ability to serve our patients and community. Our health care systems have collaborated from the beginning of this pandemic, working closely alongside one another to ensure sufficient capacity, staffing and PPE. We remain in constant communication, with daily teleconferences and weekly CEO forums supporting our ability to stay united and prepared to care for our community.
Today, Southern Nevada hospitals have more available capacity than we did at the same time last year, before the pandemic began. While our health care community has the ability to add temporary beds if needed, we have not had to activate any surge plans, as current hospital capacity remains sufficient. We continue to do elective surgeries. Our hospitals remain safe places to receive care, and Nevadans should not delay seeking necessary treatment.
As health care providers, we have learned many lessons since the onset of this pandemic, refining our processes to promote better outcomes and improved therapeutics. Southern Nevada hospitals can confidently state we remain fully prepared. We have the available capacity, expertise and resources to care for our community during this difficult time.
We continue to ask community members for their support as we respond to COVID-19. Please wear masks completely over the nose and mouth when in public, frequently wash and sanitize hands, maintain social distance and get a flu shot. If our community neglects these life-saving measures, cases will continue to increase. These simple steps serve as our most valuable tools. Together, we can prevent new cases and save lives across our community.
Southern Nevada hospitals stand ready to care for any future influx of patients in our community.
Mason Van Houweling, UMC CEO
Karla Perez, UHS Regional Vice President
Todd Sklamberg, Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center CEO
Lawrence Barnard, Dignity Health Market President
Vince Variale, North Vista Hospital CEO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.