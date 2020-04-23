LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A Las Vegas hospital is bringing the groceries to its healthcare workers.
Dignity Health transformed its hospital cafeterias into grocery stores, stocked with all the essentials.
“You go home and it’s late. By the time you go to the store, everything is gone,” nurse shift manager Grace Cachila said.
“When you go home, you don’t want to pass by the grocery store with your scrubs these days,” wing manager Cynthia Aguilar said. Both work at Dignity Health’s St. Rose Dominican hospital, Siena campus in Henderson.
Even if they get to a store, they can’t be guaranteed the supplies they need will be in stock.
“For us front-liners, it isn’t fair,” Cachila said. “We needed that, but you don’t have anything left.”
“So we decided to work with our vendors to open up a grocery store in our cafeteria,” Richard Woods said. Woods is the Director of Nutrition Services at the hospital. “After working a 12 or 14 hour day, they don’t have the luxury of going into these stores that are closing a little bit early to get these essential items that they need for their family.”
The hospital’s cafeteria had to close in March. Before that it served staff and families, visiting loved ones at the hospital.
Instead of letting food sit or go to waste, “we emptied out some of our coolers, and put in fresh produce in there, we put in bacon and eggs,” Woods said. “We’ve been working with a local bakery also that has been providing ready to-go meals.”
“From peanut butter to bread, 50 pound bags of rice, we have steaks, we have chicken, chicken tenders, chicken wings, French fries,” Woods said. “Anything that you can think of that a grocery store would have, we have in there, almost like a Sam’s Club or a Costco.”
“It’s so convenient,” Aguilar said. “Every day I pass by and see what I can bring home.”
“We just try to make it easy for our staff to get in and get out,” Woods said. “Anytime we would put out certain items, just like you would see at any grocery store, those items would just fly off the shelves within 15-20 minutes.”
The hospital also sells those hard-to-find cleaning supplies, including toilet paper, hand sanitizer, paper towels and bleach.
Woods started it at the Henderson hospital. Now his idea has caught on across the country.
“Phoenix, it’s going up the coast of California, and through 27 other states,” he said. “To see it come to fruition, is humbling for sure.”
“For essential workers to have essential products, what better way to do it than to get it in the place that they work,” he added.
